Priyanka Chopra is all praises for India’s ‘Writing With Fire’ Oscar nomination

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is taking the opportunity to congratulate the makers of Indian documentary Writing With Fire for bagging Oscars nomination this year.

On Friday, the Matrix: Resurrections actress took to her Instagram stories and shared the poster of the documentary, mentioning that she ‘loved it.’

In the caption, she wrote, ‘Loved this movie! Way to go team @writingwithfire.film’ with a clapping emoticon.

She further added, ‘Congratulations on a much deserved Oscar nomination! @kl_meera @suneetaprajapati7 @rintuthomas @mentalsyrup.’

Writing With Fire, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, has been nominated for the 94th Academy Awards under the Best Documentary Feature category.

The documentary is about Dalit women journalists in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who manage to run a vibrant community newspaper, Khabar Lahariya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee has three projects lined up including Citadel and Text For You. She will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's movie, Jee Le Zara.