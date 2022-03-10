Prince William, Harry rift ‘not something that can be forgotten’: report

Experts warn Prince William “can never hope to forget” what happened in his rift with Prince Harry.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Duncan Larcombe.

According to Express UK, he admitted, "It's very clear to those that know William that the rift with his brother is not something that he can just forget about.”



"It's very much, as you can imagine, a constant strain. It is for Harry as well, they're both as stubborn as mules," Mr Larcombe later added.

"Everything else seems to be going right for William at this time, he's riding the crest of a wave in most aspects of his life, but sadly he has the absence of Prince Harry, his brother in his life."