Bella Hadid spreads Angelina Jolie's message

Supermodel Bella Hadid used her Instagram to highlight the miseries of the people affected wars and armed conflicts in different parts of the world.



Taking to Instagram, Bella reshared an Instagram post from Hollywood star and UN special envoy for refugees Angelina Jolie who visited Yemen to show her support for the people of the country.

The post Bella Hadid shared on Instagram said, "the lives of civilian victims of conflict everywhere are of equal value."

It said, "After seven years of war, the people of Yemen also need protection, support, and above all, peace.





