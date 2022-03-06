Bella Hadid calls for same outrage over Muslim oppression as Ukraine invasion

Bella Hadid is voicing her support in favour of oppressed Muslims around the world as she recently addressed the outrage against Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Taking to Instagram, the Palestinian-American supermodel spoke up the on-going exploitation of Muslims around the globe as people chose to stay mum about on the injustice.

“Question yourself, question how quietly you moved around other injustices, the footprint we leave here will be the clearest one we've left in a long time,” Hadid’s post read.

“If this is your first time realising a war in some years, you're not of the world. War is forever, and the position we take during it is forever too,” she pointed out the biased reaction towards the Muslim suffering in Palestine and China.

“The moment the American president is defending a liberation movement, there’s no risk in joining that defence. There’s little glory in joining a warmonger point at another warmonger,” the 25-year-old model asked people to show support to Muslims.

She captioned the post, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”



