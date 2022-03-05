Jake Gyllenhaal felt romance with Taylor Swift got 'overwhelming'; source

Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly felt that his romance with Taylor Swift got 'overwhelming' when the couple went out for a short period.

According to OK! Magazine, an insider revealed that the Donnie Darko star was caught off the guard when Swift’s song All Too Well took a dig at him around the lyrics, “I'll get older but your lovers stay my age."

“He says they had a strong connection, but it got overwhelming,” the outlet quoted its source.

“There’s no bad blood on Jake’s part,” it added.

However, the insider clarified that the Gyllenhaal admired Swift’s talent and he also listens to her songs.

“He said it brings him good memories," the source spilled to the magazine.

Talking about the 41-year-old actor's recent comments on fan hate, the insider said, “Jake’s told everyone that he wants to let bygones be bygones.”

“He’s happy that she’s doing so well — and has found love again,” it added.