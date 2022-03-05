Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui mourn death of legendary cricketer Shane Warne

Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui mourn death of legendry cricketer Shane Warne

Shane Warne, the Australian cricket legend, passed away on Friday due to a possible cardiac arrest as per reports.

Several Pakistani celebrities paid their tributes to the best leg-spin bowlers of all time.

Taking to Twitter, Humayun Saeed posted a picture of Warne.

He captioned it, “An absolute cricket legend... RIP Shane Warne”

The Ye Dil Mera actor, Adnan Siddiqui, also reacted to the demise of the sports star.

He tweeted, ”52! No age! Terrible, terrible news. Shane Warne was a magician, a trickster who did wonders with the ball across pitches. The game and its lovers have lost a great legend.”

Joining them was Baaghi actor Saba Qamar.

Reacting to the news, she wrote, “Just heard the sad news about Shane Warne passing away. My thoughts are with the family & friends of the cricketing legend.”

Superstar actor Bilal Ashraf paid the cricketer a tribute by dropping a picture on his Twitter handle.

He captioned it, “What a huge loss. RIP”

Jemima Goldsmith expressed her sorrow in a tweet, “Devastating, shocking news about Shane Warne. A sporting hero for so many inc my sons. And a giant- hearted friend.”

Wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaneira Akram, shared husband’s tweet in which he wrote, “I am shocked and extremely sad to hear about the sudden death of my friend Warnie…"

"He has always been in touch and always helpful.. apart from an iconic bowler he was a great entertainer… my condolences to the family and friends .. rest in peace my friend,” he added.



