Dua Lipa to ‘reclaim’ previously trolled dance move: ‘I brought it back’

Dua Lipa is all set to return with her quirky dance move that was previously trolled, causing her a lot of ‘grief’ early in her career.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Levitating singer opened up on being criticised for her 2018 performance for ‘trying to put her shoe on in a rush or something.'

The 26-year-old singer shared, “The reason we’re talking about it is because I brought it back. I’m doing it on my tour.”

“I’m reclaiming it because there was a moment where it actually caused me a lot of grief,” she explained.

“Like I was being bullied online. It wasn’t very nice, but now I can look at it from a different perspective,” she added.

Getting candid about online bullying, the New Rules hit-maker said, “I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become. It made me work harder.”

“I went in, I did more rehearsal. I just wanted to become a real performer and I think that was the thing I needed,” the singer added.

Meanwhile, the pop star is currently making waves with her on-going Future Nostalgia tour which was launched earlier this week.

