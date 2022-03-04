Watch: Dua Lipa dances off microphone mishap at Washington concert

Dua Lipa left concertgoers jaw-dropped with her professionalism as she skillfully danced off a small mishap at the Washington D.C concert on Wednesday.

A video from the show is making rounds on the internet in which the New Rules hit-maker can be seen staging stunning performances before she accidently drops her microphone in the crowd stand.

Lipa is then seen going close to the crowd to search her mic but when she starts dancing to the beat while the crowd sang the song in her place.

"I got way too excited,” the Levitating singer said upon getting a new mic.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been recently filed against the singer accusing her of copyright infringement that she copied Artikal Sound System’s track Live Your Life.