Queen Elizabeth marks St. David's Day as she recovers from coronavirus

British Queen Elizabeth II marked St. David's Day on Tuesday and shared her first message as she reportedly recovered from Covid-19.



The Buckingham Palace posted the Queen’s first message on its official Twitter and Instagram handles to mark St. David's Day on Tuesday, March 1.

Queen Elizabeth’s message reads: “Wishing all our followers celebrating in Wales and around the world a happy #StDavidsDay.”

It was posted with hashtag “#DyddGwylDewi.”

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported that the Queen has recovered from coronavirus and enjoyed an afternoon with royal family members and friends this weekend at Frogmore.

It disclosed that the monarch, 95, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on February 20, visited Frogmore on her Windsor Estate on Sunday and enjoyed some precious time with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children besides Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter.