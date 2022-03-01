Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make heads turn at premiere of New Netflix Film ‘The Adam Project’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out in New York City on Monday, completely dressed to kill for the premiere of his new Netflix sci-fi film, The Adam Project, which hits the streaming service on March 11.



Lively, 34, completely led the glamour in a plunging rainbow Versace gown at the premiere of her husband Reynolds's new film, also attended by Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo.

Lively wowed in a low-cut rainbow gown that featured a stunning ruffled hemline, adding a longline denim jacket draped over her shoulders while arriving at the event for a fresh, spring-inspired twist on her evening look.

The mother of three completed her look with a pink clutch and strappy heels with what appeared to be jewel detailing, as well as chunky hoop-like earrings. Lively also kept her glam natural by sweeping her long golden locks back and off her face.

Meanwhile, Reynolds, who not only stars in The Adam Project but also serves as one of the producers on the film, looked handsome in a grey pinstripe suit, a striped tie, classic white button-down, and reddish-brown Oxfords.

While the couple had a mic drop style moment at the event and undoubtedly Lively has proven to be a fashionista time and time again, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress has really been bringing her style A-game to events over the past couple of weeks.

This marks the pair's first red carpet together in 2022. Their last was in August 2021 for the premiere of Reynolds' movie Free Guy.