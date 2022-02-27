Priyanka Chopra reacts as her mom Madhu Chopra's cosmetic line marks 14 years

Global icon Priyanka Chopra congratulated her mother Dr Madhu Chopra as her cosmetic clinic clocked 14 years.
The Matrix Resurrections actor took to her social media space and extended her warm wishes to her mother on her achievement.
Sharing this reel on her stories, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations on 14 years!!! @studio_aesthetique So happy for you (orange heart emoji) @drmadhuakhourichopra @drneetikamodi."
Sometime back, Priyanka took to her Instagram space and dropped a video that captures the journey of Dr. Chopra’s clinic in these 14 years.
The video features Dr. Madhu ,Managing Director of Studio Aesthetique, along with her colleague Dr. Neetika Modi and others. Priyanka, and her father late Dr. Ashok Chopra features in the video as well.
Meanwhile, recently Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first baby on Instagram.
“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they wrote.
