Alia Bhatt has ‘no feelings of negativity’ as she reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s criticism

Alia Bhatt responded to fellow actor Kangana Ranaut’s criticism against her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and herself.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia said she has ‘no feelings of negativity’ for anyone as she tries to be positive even after a hard day.

The Student of the Year star talked about her character in the film that Gangubai’s so confident that she does not need any validation from others.

As a response to the statement, Alia was asked that even though she admires the Queen actor, she does not get the same praise in return.

“No, I genuinely have no feelings of negativity or anything. I have no feelings only towards it," the 28-year-old star responded.

She added, "I am also a person who spends a lot of time engaging with different energies, like in life also, meeting people and all and I always try and always focus, even with the people that I meet, even if I am having a hard day, I try to be light and positive.”

“Because I think you have one life so fill it with as much lightness as possible. So even if there is any negative thing out there, whether it's trolling or people saying things about me or whatever it is, it somehow doesn't even reach me. Like that. It just doesn't reach me," the actor concluded.

Earlier, Kangana slammed Alia’s casting as the mafia queen and even called her a ‘bimbo’ and ‘daddy’s princess’ in a story she shared on her Instagram.

"This Friday 200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that rom-com bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting,” Kangana wrote.



