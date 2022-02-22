LQ vs PZ: Afridi's knock in vain as Malik sails Zalmi to Super Over victory

— Twitter

Peshawar Zalmi have won the match after a thrilling contest against Lahore Qalandars in the Super Over in the last match before the playoffs of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Chasing a low six-run target in the Super Over Shoaib Malik hit Shaheen Afridi for two fours in the first two balls of the over, which helped Zalmi win the nail-biting contest.

After Shaheen Afridi's brilliant knock, which took the match to Super Overs, Lahore Qalandars set a very low target of six runs in the Super Over against Peshawar Zalmi.

Wahab Riaz outclassed Fakhar Zaman and Harry Brook, restricting them to a low score of six runs.

Shaheen Afridi's blistering 20-ball 39 took the match to the super over against Peshawar Zalmi.

Shaheen Afridi smoked three massive sixes and hit a boundary in the last over of the match to level the score for the Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars' batting line-up failed to deliver against the Yellow Storm. Fakhar Zaman went out for a golden duck in the first ball of the match.

Mohammad Hafeez was the only Qalandars' batter who performed with the bat as he scored 49 runs in 44 balls.

After a failed batting line-up, skipper Shaheen Afridi took charge and played a brilliant knock against Zalmi to take the match to Super over.

Wahab Riaz's brilliant bowling restricted Lahore Qalandars to a low target of six runs in the Super Over, which Peshawar Zalmi's experienced batter Shoaib Malik chased in just two balls of the Super over to win the match for the Yellow Storm.

Peshawar Zalmi's batting line-up failed to deliver against an in-form Lahore Qalandars. Opener's Mohammad Harris and Hazratullah Zazai, who were expected to give the Zalmi a flying start, failed against the world-class bowling Lahore Qalandars.

Spinner Fawad Ahmed took two important wickets of Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik. The right-arm spinner gave away only 26 runs in four overs.

Shoaib Malik was the top scorer for Peshawar Zalmi as he scored 32 runs in 28 balls.