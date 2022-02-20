Prince Harry accused of adopting ‘American rashness’ in lawsuit against UK Home Office

Prince Harry has been called out showcasing an allegedly 'American brand of rashness' in his dealings with the UK Home Office for his security issues.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this claim during her recent interview with GB News.
She was also quoted telling the program, "What I wanted to say about this is I really feel like Harry and Meghan have inherited this American attitude.
"This 'our way or the highway' and this is a situation where Prince Harry... the people that are mentoring him and working with him throughout some of these issues."
"They are Americans, and they don't understand the proper way to communicate and they don't understand that element of respect."
