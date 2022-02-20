Uzair Jaswal breaks music hiatus with new album 'Lovestruck'

Pop sensation Uzair Jaswal launched his second music album titled Lovestruck as he hit off a live performance in Karachi bringing friends and families together.
The album lovestruck reunited the industry together once again and many relished his mesmerizing voice as they danced to the beats of the songs.
A mix of fusion, romantic numbers, sad songs and party tracks gave the industry a boost it needed at a time when original music was not on the to-do list.
Love is Magic, Aching Heart, Do it All for you, Just a Dream, Kahin Tu Hoga and Intezar are some of the most soulful tracks of his album.
Many renowned faces of the showbiz and music world attended the star-studded concert which consisted of a vast audience from young to middle-aged.
Uzair has a completely different touch to music as compared to his brother Umair and that is why his songs give that fresh feel which everyone longs for.
Jaswal’s efforts were lauded by the A-list stars.
After Hania Amir’s pictures with Uzair Jaswal circulated the public have speculated that something is going on between them.
