Here’s how Nina Dobrev helped beau Shaun White amid his retirement

Nina Dobrev is a doting partner who helped her beau Shaun White amidst his retirement from professional snowboarding by asking him to prepare a long list of things he’d want to do.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 35-year-old athlete gave an insight into his bong with The Vampire Diaries star.

“My girlfriend said, 'If you're retiring, you gotta make this list of things you wanna do,'" he recalled.

"So, I'm putting this list (together), and pretty close to the top of the list was, 'Go to a Super Bowl,' because it's always during the competitive season — I've never been to one,” White told Kimmel.

“So I landed (retuned from 2022 Winter Olympics in China), said hi to everyone and then I'm like, 'I gotta go,' and went straight to the Super Bowl,” he added.

The couple started dating in 2019 after coming together for an event which was helmed by a motivational speaker Tony Robbins.



