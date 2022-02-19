Chrissy Teigen shows off the ‘non glamourous’ realities of motherhood: ‘Why though’

Model Chrissy Teigen takes to social media to show off a look into the less than glamourous moments of motherhood.

The post has been shared on Instagram and features Teigen herself as well as her son Miles.

It begins with a cameraman following Miles around while he learns to control his new seat toy.

As the camera pans, however, fans can see an exacerbated Teigen trying desperately to keep her giggles in check, while in the middle of a private yoga session.

There was also a caption that further added to the factor of amusement and read, “Why do I do this to myself.”

The caption seemingly hints towards the constant struggles moms of old have faced when choosing between fun toys vs quiet toys for children.

Check it out below:

This post is part of a series of chilled outposts that show off the star’s family bonding moments following the bullying scandal.



For those unversed with the issue, some of Teigen’s old comments against other stars recently surfaced online and those against Linsday Lohan and Courtney Stodden even go as far as to hope that they “go to sleep forever.”