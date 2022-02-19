Sussanne Khan flaunts casual and cool style for the weekend, posts new mirror selfie

Sussanne Khan is winning the style game on social media with her cool and chic fashion choices. The interior designer, who often shares motivational messages, shared her new gorgeous mirror selfie and left fans in awe.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ex shared a mirror selfie and flaunted her weekend style.
Sussanne, who has been making headlines for her rumoured romance with Arslan Goni, opted for a striped crop top and ripped bootcut jeans. She completed her casual look with a stylish pair of heels and a stunning Louis Vuitton pack.
Sharing the picture, Sussanne wrote, ‘When U end Friday night at midnight’. Take a look.
