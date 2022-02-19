Jennifer Aniston 'Friends' salad winning the internet: Check out the recipe

Jennifer Aniston's highly relished Friends salad is going viral yet again.
The actor, who divulged the greens everyday on the sets of the famous TV show, is a health fanatic and ensures her food is always planned out.
“It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?” co-star Courteney Cox revealed in a 2010 interview.
New York Post has now resurfaced the famous recipe, inviting fans to follow the star's daily ritual. The salad is currently making rounds on TikTok and Instagram.
Jennifer Aniston Salad
Kajol said, “Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan”
Tom Holland shares how he has been called by multiple people asking the question
Ali Noor has penned a note for Ayesha Binte Rashid, asking for forgiveness
Lily James and Michael Shuman sparked dating rumours in February last year
Olivia Rodrigo has parted ways with Adam Faze 'for a bit now'
‘Justice in Action’ initiative aims to help connect Justin Bieber's fans to important causes