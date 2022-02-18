Andrew's ex wife Sarah Ferguson looks pensive as she appears first time after he reaches settlement

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife was spotted being driven through Windsor Great Park two days after the Duke of York reached a "settlement in principle" with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in sexual assault lawsuit.

The Duchess of York was photographed on the back seat of a Range Rover while being driven through Windsor Great Park. She appeared pensive and didn't smile in the snaps taken on Thursday.



She appeared first time in public since it was announced on Tuesday Andrew had settled the lawsuit filed against him by Ms Giuffre.



Sarah Ferguson was reported to have said that she would stand by her wedding vows to Prince Andrew despite being officially divorced 25 years ago. She was 'utterly convinced' he will brush off rape allegations.

The Duke and Duchess of York have maintained a remarkably close bond, with the pair living together in Royal Lodge in Windsor.



Sarah, during a recent trip to Poland declared 'divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath' as she told the local press that her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986 was one of the best days of her life.