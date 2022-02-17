U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: While elucidating US President Joe Biden’s new policy for the region, Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West on Tuesday said that Washington has no alternative but to work with Pakistan on the way ahead in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, Tom West lauded Pakistan’s role in the US-Taliban peace deal. He, however, said that Islamabad often set aside Washington’s suggestions, dawn.com reported.



“I think we don’t have a choice but to work with Pakistan on the way ahead,” he said, adding that Pakistani leaders have huge expertise in their system on Afghan matters.

Responding to the questions about US-Pakistan relations, West said that they were in close contact with the Pakistani leadership during the peace process in Afghanistan.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s role for a peaceful settlement between the two sides.

Referring to the situation faced by the US after it abruptly pulled its troops out of Afghanistan and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Tom West said, “If Pakistan had taken some steps in a meaningful and consistent way, we would be in a better position today.”

