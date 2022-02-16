Harry Potter’s Hagrid Robbie Coltrane ‘living life as sad recluse in remote Scottish barn’: source

The Harry Potter actor famous for his role as Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane has reportedly been living out the rest of his days as a “sad recluse” out in the Scottish Highlands within his rented but run-down barn.

Robbie is easily one of the highest-earning actors within the franchise and while his fellow co-stars have a collection of investment properties dispersed within all corners of the globe, he has chosen to rent a barn in the hills west of Industrial Glasgow, for a meagre cost of £1,000 (1350 US Dollars) a month.

His landlord, aristocrat Andrew Edmonstone, 50, is both Duchess Camilla’s cousin and the son of the seventh baronet of Dunreath, Sir Archibald Edmonstone.

He brought the revelations to light and started by voicing fears about Coltrane’s health, and admitted that he has not physically seen his tenant in over five years, mainly because the osteoarthritis has left Coltrane confined to a wheelchair.

The heir to the surrounding 20,000-acre estate was quoted telling OK!, “Reclusive is definitely the word I would use to describe Robbie. He is our neighbour and in fact, his barn is on the closest of our 11 farms to us here.”

“But there is no neighbourliness coming from him — not for years. Many years ago we would see him for private dinners. But that has stopped now."

"I have not seen him since a private dinner about five years ago or maybe more. It is what it is. You can take a horse to water as they say. He just does not want to be part of things in the community any longer.”

“He has completely shrunken away from things. It's very sad. Unfortunately, he is not the most charitable person at all either. Every time we host a charity event, we invite him. His name is always on the list but the answer always comes back as a no.”

He also went on to admit, “He really does not want to be part of the community at all. As a person, he is about as far from the generous-spirited Harry Potter character Hagrid as you could possibly imagine."

“I range the West Highland Way every day for eight months of the year. This runs right past the road which eventually leads to Robbie's house. I have not seen him in many many years.”

“Not in his cars. Not walking. Not at any dinners. Indeed none of our tenants and neighbours on the entire estate have said they have seen him either in a very long while."