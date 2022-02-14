Sussanne Khan showers praises on Saba Azad: See post

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan lavished praise on Saba Azad for her performance, whom Hrithik is rumoured to be dating.
Sussane turned to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of Saba, performing on stage at an event in Mumbai.
Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, "What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink." She also geo-tagged the location as Soho House in Mumbai.
Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."
Meanwhile, actor Varun Mitra, who was present at the event, also shared a picture of Saba on his Instagram Stories. He credited the picture to Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik's cousin and daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan.
For the unversed, earlier this month, Hrithik was seen with Saba as they went on what appeared to be a dinner date at a Mumbai restaurant.
Kate Middleton recently appeared on BBC's CBeebies Bedtime Story
Shay Mitchell, pregnant with her second child, is staying on top of the pregnancy style game and showed off her bump...
The Queen has shown her approval of Kate Middleton’s special appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Story
Rihanna confirmed in a recent red carpet interview that she will be releasing new music soon
Wendy Williams labels advisor ‘disgruntled’ after claiming she’s ‘of unsound mind’
Kanye West uploads a bizarre post proving Instagram ‘is not hacked’ with dated and photographed post