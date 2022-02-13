Prince William shares a glimpse of his Dubai visit: Watch

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has shared a glimpse of his first official visit to UAE.
He shared the highlights of his UAE visit on the official YouTube channel of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with caption: “UAE Visit - Jubail Mangroves, Dubai Expo and more”.
Kensington Palace said it is the Duke of Cambridge's first official visit to the UAE.
In the details of the video, the prince wrote, “A wonderful day in the UAE! From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day at the Dubai Expo - it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation.”
Prince William also met with Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum at Dubai´s Expo site.
