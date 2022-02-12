PSL 2022: Jason Roy believes next games are crucial Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy. Photo: Twitter

Quetta Gladiators aggressive batter Jason Roy believes that the next five games for his team in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) are crucial and the motivation remains high among the players as Gladiators lock horns with Islamabad United in the 18th match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Roy who scored a scintillating century against Lahore Qalandars was speaking about match-winning knock and also spoke about Quetta's plans for the upcoming crucial matches in the video shared on PSL's official Twitter account.

"Lucky enough to score some runs in my first game. It was a great feeling. But the job is not done yet as we have five huge games coming up," he said about his hundred against Lahore Qalandars.

About Quetta's plans and the dressing room environment, Roy revealed: "You have to take it game by game. We need to get some wins under our belt and take momentum into the final four. The motivation is always high. It doesn't matter the team is at the bottom of the table or the top. We wanna win every single game, the boys are doing all the hard work and the backroom staff is doing an incredible job."

As Gladiators have to win the next games to remain in the hunt, Roy believes that it's up to the players to keep working hard and win the next crucial encounters.

"I think it's up to the players now, we have won two games out of five, and we know it's not good enough as we are far better than that. We have to take it game by game, work hard, and hopefully get the reward," he stressed.

Many young players have emerged to the fore as PSL has proved to be a great platform for budding cricketers.

Roy, about the importance of PSL for young players, said: "You have young players coming up in a competitive and high-profile environment, we have seen what they are made off, and even the 20 years old players can be very good players who can make it to the big stage, as this is the event where they can show their true skills and potential."

In the end, he also thanked the fans for their love and support.

"They[fans] have been incredible towards me and the team, no matter we are winning or losing. I always see nice messages from everyone whenever I see my socials. Yeah, the love is there and I hope we can win a few more games for them," he concluded.