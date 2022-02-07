Dwayne Johnson shares adorable video of his daughters pulling hilarious prank: Watch

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sent the internet into a meltdown as he shared a heartwarming video on social media.
On Sunday, the Jungle Cruise actor has once again shared an adorable video of his kids, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, pulling a hilarious prank on their dad .
In an Instagram video, the Red Notice actor can be seen standing while his daughter Jasmine stands in front of him holding a piece of paper towel with a combination of toothpaste and shaving cream, which she later, smeared on his face.
While calling his little girls ‘tornadoes’ Johnson wrote in the caption, "At least I've learned to protect my jewels."
He added, "You'd think I'd learn my lesson by now to not play this game! Hey, they're only little ones once so I'll play this game til the wheels fall off so bring on the toothpaste and shaving cream."
"This combo stings the eyes btw," he continued.
For unversed, Johnson shares Jasmine plus daughter Tiana, 3, with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.
