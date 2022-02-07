Pete Davidson booed by local fans at Syracuse game for remarks against city

Comedian Pete Davidson did not receive much of a warm welcome at a basketball game in Syracuse, NY this weekend, after local fans remembered him calling the town ‘crash.’
The comedian, 28, had made negative comments about the town back in 2019, where he filmed the movie Big Time Adolescence with Machine Gun Kelly.
Davidson had declared Syracuse as ‘trash’ during a Howard Stern interview. He also told Variety that the city ‘sucks.’
On Saturday, Davidson took to the stands at the Carrier Dome, wearing a winter Syracuse University Orange men's hat and a pair of sunglasses as he attended the college's basketball game against the Louisville Cardinals
During a timeout in the first half, the crowd booed him. Davidson was seen with central New York businessman and Syracuse athletics superfan Adam Weitsman.
Syracuse.com reporter Mike Curtis later quoted Pete as saying, "I don't hate Syracuse" and added that his past comments about the city "just didn't really come out the best way."
