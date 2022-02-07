'Jackass Forever' finally takes down 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

"Jackass Forever" triumphed at the domestic box office while Roland Emmerich's disaster epic "Moonfall" turned into an epic disaster, according to Reuters.



"Jackass Forever," the fourth installment in the ongoing saga of projectiles to the groin, collected $23 million from 3,604 North American locations in its debut, landing on the higher end of expectations.

The latest "Jackass," starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and other daredevils from MTV days, had been widely expected to win the weekend, but its victory is still surprising and impressive because it has been some time since a pure comedy has claimed the top spot on box office charts.

In catapulting to first place, "Jackass Forever" finally took down reigning champion "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which has spent six of the last seven weeks at No. 1.





