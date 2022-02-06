PSL 2022: Islamabad United vanquish hapless Karachi Kings

— PCB

KARACHI: Karachi Kings failed to get their first win today as well after Islamabad United defeated them by 42 runs to register their third win in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium.

Chasing a 178-run target, Kings' never looked comfortable as both Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan were sent back to the hut with the score of just 21 runs.

United continued to strike on regular intervals as Kings' were clueless in crafting the run-chase as the Babar Azam-led team looks in sheer turmoil.

Though, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi played a good knock of 41 runs and remained the highest scorer for his team. In the late overs, Nabi tried to bring Kings closer to the target by smashing some boundaries, but the task for him was humongous against a brilliant United attack restricted Kings' to 135.

In terms of bowling, Shadab was once against the stand-out bowler for his team with the brilliant figures of 4-15 in four overs, while Waqas Maqsood, Hasan Ali, and Wasim Jr picked one wicket each.

Islamabad United's innings

After deciding to bat first, Islamabad United had handed a 178-run target to Karachi Kings.

Though, no batter from United reached the half-century, but their top-order contributed with 30-odd runs to help the team reach 177.



Paul Sterling and Alex Hales gave them a 66 runs stand, as Kings' bowlers continued to struck in the middle to break the partnerships.

Paul scored 39, Hales 30, Munro 33, while Shadad scored a quick-fire 34 runs, and in the end Azam Khan played a small-cameo of 16 runs off just seven balls.

While for Kings', Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif and Usman Shinwari took one wicket each and also ended their four overs spells under the economy rate of seven.

The Babar Azam-led Kings have suffered four successive losses in this year's PSL and will look to win the first game of PSL 2022 by toppling United.

Playing XI:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Usman Shinwari

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood