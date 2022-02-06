Gigi Hadid explains intentions behind turning down magazine cover opportunities

Famed model Gigi Hadid reveals the real reason she chooses not to take any modelling opportunities for magazine covers.
The model revealed it all while interviewing with InStyle magazine.
She began it all by admitting, "It's getting to this point in my career where I don't only have to take the jobs where I'm just selling clothes. Now I get to be like, 'What have I not done?'"
"There are magazines I say no to because I'd rather another girl have an opportunity to get that cover. I don't need to do the same cover again if someone else's career could skyrocket because of it."
Before concluding she also explained, "In the beginning of your career, you don't have the opportunity to do that."
