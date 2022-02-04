KK vs PZ: Shoaib Malik, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings faced each other in match number 11 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition as National Stadium Karachi. — PCB

KARACHI: Shoaib Malik and bowlers joined hands to help Peshawar Zalmi defeat Karachi Kings by nine runs in match number 11 to push their team to the fourth spot in the ongoing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) points table.

The Zalmi had set a 174-run target for Kings after Babar Azam opted to bowl first against Peshawar.

Kings skipper Babar Azam played a sensational innings and scored 90 runs off 63 balls with the help of 12 fours and one six.

No other batter could score even 35 runs against a strong Peshawar Zalmi bowling attack.

Mohammad Umar picked up three wickets, while Shoaib Malik, Hussain Malik and Usman Qadir took a one wicket each.

Peshawar's innings

Early in their innings, Zalmi looked set to post a huge total in the powerplay but once Umaid Asif removed the dangerous Hazratullah Zazai in the sixth over, the run rate slowed down.

Peshawar’s batting faced another setback after Asif removed Kamran Akmal in the 10th over.

Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik looked all set to capitalise on the start given by the openers but Aamir Yamin removed Ali to put a dent in Peshawar’s batting.

When Ali’s wicket fell, Zalmi were 103/3 with seven overs left in the innings.

However, a 59-run partnership between Malik and Australian Ben Cutting helped Zalmi recover. It was Umaid Asif, once again, who broke the partnership by dismissing Cutting in the last over of the Zalmi innings.

Peshawar ended their innings for 173/4 courtesy Malik’s 52 from 28.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Aamir Yamin, Umaid Asif, M Talha Khan, M Imran Jr

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, S Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, M Umar



