Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai’ trailer has fans excited: Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans had a field day over the former's reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer

The 39-year-old actor's reaction came during a visit to a production house on Friday afternoon, where he was ambushed by the paparazzi as he stepped out of his car, reported Pinkvilla.

The 39-year-old actor’s reaction came during a visit to a production house on Friday afternoon, where he was ambushed by the paparazzi as he stepped out of his car, reported Pinkvilla.

When asked what he thinks of his ladylove in the trailer, Ranbir let his actions do the talking by turning around and putting his hands up in a namaste gesture typical to Alia’s character Gangubai in the said film!

Not only did his response take the paps by surprise, who were heard hooting in shock, but also incited a fan frenzy on Twitter.

Gangubai, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, stars Alia in the titular role as one of the most powerful madames in India in the ‘60s. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.