PSL 2022: Which bowler has bowled the fastest delivery in PSL 7, so far?

Haris Rauf (L) and Naseem Shah (R) — PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is known for the fantastic bowling standards and seen some of the fastest bowlers have emerged ever since the first edition was launched in 2016.

With just eight days into the seventh edition of the PSL, we have witnessed some fast and quick deliveries, but here are the top five fastest deliveries bowled in the ongoing seventh edition of the PSL.

Lahore Qalandars' speedster Haris Rauf rules the list with his fiery pace and has bowled the first and second fastest deliveries in the PSL 2022.

The right-arm pacer bowled a fiery 152.5 km/h delivery — the fastest delivery in the ongoing PSL — against Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday.

Haris also bowled the second fastest delivery, traveling at 149.4 km/h, while the third-fastest delivery was bowled by Quetta Gladiators pace ace Naseem Shah, who bowled at 148.7 km/h against Peshawar Zalmi.

Naseem Shah has been exceptional for the Gladiators in the PSL 7, taking six wickets in the five matches including, a five-wicket haul against Karachi Kings.

The third and fourth fastest deliveries of the PSL 2022 were also bowled by Haris, who managed to bowl at 148.4 against Karachi Kings and 148.3 against Peshawar Zalmi.

