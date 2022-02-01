Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's 'fairytale' wedding to take place this spring?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly looking forward to vows much earlier than everybody thought as the wedding planning has already kick started.
According to the Us Weekly, the lovebirds, who got engaged in October, are not holding their wedding for too long as the nuptial can take place ‘as soon as this spring.’
Quoting its source, the outlet said that the Blink-182 drummer is ‘so ready’ to make Kourtney his wife.
“They couldn’t be more in love,” spilled the insider to the publication while adding that the pair is really excited’ to plan their special day.
“(Kourtney) doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests. It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though,” revealed the source.
Moreover, the outlet previously reported that the couple plans to bring their child to this world.
“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source revealed in October last year.
Marites Allen has predicted that the royal couple could have a difficult year ahead of them financially.
Justin Bieber has purchased the NFT for 300 percent more than its market value
Virginia Giuffre could settle with Prince Andrew if he admits to the crime
Moses J. Moseley death was announced by his agent
Rihanna dropped pregnancy news with A$AP Rocky over the weekend
Cristiano Ronaldo is recalling the moment he was smitten by Georgina Rodriguez