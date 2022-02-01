Ellen DeGeneres celebrates her wife Portia de Rossi's 49th birthday in style

Famous US TV host Ellen DeGeneres shared a romantic birthday post for wife Portia de Rossi on her big day.



Ellen DeGeneres celebrated Portia's 49th birthday by sharing a heartfelt message: 'I'm so glad you were born.'

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 64-year-old talk show host uploaded a photo of Portia in which she was seen standing in a paddock and petting one of the couple's horses.

The former sitcom star captioned: 'I can't imagine my life without you in it.'

Ellen continued, 'I'm so, so glad you were born. Happy birthday, Portia.' She also added a heart emoji.

The blonde beauty's long waves fell across her face as she leaned over to gently rub the horse's nose.



The Australia native is a passionate equestrian who has previously credited her horse May with saving her life when she was battling an eating disorder.

Before Ellen and Portia tied the knot in 2008, the pair purchased a 26-acre horse ranch in Thousand Oaks, California.