Dua Lipa raises temperature with all-black sleek outfit amid New York blizzard: pics

Dua Lipa is keeping her style hot, unfazed by blizzard in New York as she just treated fans a glimpse of her monochromatic ensemble.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the New Rules singer uploaded a series of snaps showing her posing outside amidst piles of snow.

The Levitating singer donned an all-black outfit, featuring a top which she tucked in baggy cargo pants. Lipa wore a long leather trench coat as she radiated Matrix vibes.

The Cold Heart song-maker completed her look with a scarf around her head and modern red glasses.

She captioned the stunning photographs, “Everything is totally fine.”

The 26-year-old singer recently broke up with Anwar Hadid due to her busy schedule. She got candid with WSJ Magazine to admit that she tries to keep her life private.

“Something that I've realised over time is how little people actually know. I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors.

"My circle's really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy,” she added.