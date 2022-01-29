PSL 2022: Qalandars become first team in PSL history to reach 200-runs mark five times

Photo Source: Twitter/Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars, who lost today's game against Multan Sultans despite scoring 206 runs, achieved a milestone in the process as they became the first team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) history to score the most number of 200 runs in an innings, reaching the landmark five times.

Teams have managed to reach a two-hundred-runs benchmark in PSL 18 times so far. Lahore Qalandars individually scored 200 or more runs five times, while Peshawar Zalmi crossed this milestone four times.

Multan Sultans as well as Quetta Gladiators were able to make 200 runs three times.

The two-time PSL winner Islamabad United has made 200 runs or more twice, while 2020 PSL champions Karachi Kings have scored 200 runs only once in the blockbuster T20 competition.