Kanye West announces arrival of 'Donda 2' ft. Pete Davidson diss track

Kanye West announces arrival of Donda 2 with ft. Pete Davidson diss track

Kanye West is bringing a second version to his much-famous album Donda.

The 44-year-old turned to his Instagram on Friday to announce the sequel to his Donda, adding that the album will drop February 22, 2022.

In the announcement photo, fans could see his childhood house on fire and the album release date is written around.

"DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE," the 22-time Grammy winner captioned the post.



It is reported that the album will also feature track Eazy, where he also threatens to beat estranged wife Kim Kardashian's new partner Pete Davidson.

Kanye later shared the significance of the album release date on his Instagram Stories.

"According to the stars, the United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its first-ever Pluto Return on Feb. 22, 2022. Astrologically, a Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began," he share in a note.