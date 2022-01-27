Multan Sultans decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings in PSL 2022 opening match

KARACHI: The most anticipated cricket tournament of the country, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7, has kicked off, with defending champions Multan Sultans deciding to bowl first against Karachi Kings after winning the toss in the opening match.



Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who has replaced the King's former captain Imad Wasim, is leading the squad this season, whereas the Sultans is led by the country's star cricketer, wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The game is surely a tough one as both sides are the best teams of PSL as well as the champions of the tournament.

The National Stadium has been a lucky spot for Karachi Kings whenever the side has faced Sultans because they triumphed in both the matches played at the venue between the two teams.

Multan Sultans will definitely be looking to have a fine start to their title defence. However, they will be missing the experience of Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir, both now with Quetta Gladiators.

Besides captain Mohammad Rizwan they have some fine T20 batsmen who can plunder runs at any stage. Hard-hitting Tim David, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw and Khushdil Shah can take the game away from any side at any time.

Shahnawaz Dahani will as usual be looking to put in his best. The best thing seen in him recently has been his economical bowling and particularly in the last game against the West Indies in which he was utilised recently at home Dahani was fantastic with the leather.

Kings have around six specialist batsmen, besides having utility all-rounders.

Their skipper Babar Azam showed satisfaction over the combination of his side during a news conference the other day.

Babar himself will be the key as usual. And it will be around him the whole batting lineup will revolve. Sharjeel Khan will be looking to impress the selectors both with his form and fitness.

The Kings suffered a huge blow as former skipper Wasim and international player Jordan Thompson have tested positive for coronavirus, few hours before the start of the match.

Head to head:

Overall, nine matches have been played between the two sides, with the Kings winning five and the Multan Sultans pocketing victories in two games. One match did not yield any result while one was abandoned.