Video: PSL anthem has something special for Maryam Nawaz fans

PSL anthem screengrab

The anthem for the Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition has been released, receiving a mixed reaction from cricket lovers, but there’s something special in it for PML-N supporters and followers.

In a scene from the video of the official anthem, the name of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also appears.

In the 35th second of the clip, cricket-crazy children are seen running in a street where the name of Maryam Nawaz and her late mother Kulsoom Nawaz can be seen written on the wall.

Along with Maryam, the name of Majid Zahoor, who was elected member Punjab Assembly from Mozang constituency of Lahore, can also be seen.

While there is no official version on the matter, we expect the mention was not deliberate. We will have to wait and see how PTI followers react to it.

‘Agay dekh’

The song, "Agay Dekh" — produced by Abdullah Siddiqui — features Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

Sharing the official video of the anthem on the official Twitter handle, the PCB wrote: "The wait is over. Presenting to you the official #PSL7 anthem."

“Pakistani cricket has given us many moments to cherish, and this year’s PSL anthem carries forward the nationwide spirit and culture surrounding it,” the PCB said, adding "Agay dekh" urges audiences to look beyond binaries of victory and defeat, and enjoy the game in its purest essence.

It added that last year, the PSL was deprived of its home crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this year Pakistan will have fans in the stands.



“Pakistan’s biggest sporting event is a festival and a celebration, and the anthem pays tribute to everyone who waits excitedly for this time of year,” the cricket board said.

“With 'Agay dekh' we have strived to showcase how much we love cricket, as well as capture the attitude, the fierceness and the banter that houses that love.”

Last year, the PSL anthem "Groove Mera," featuring Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, Young Stunners, had become a hit.