Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrate 1st wedding anniversary, drop unseen pics

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are treating fans with adorable snaps from their wedding as they mark 1st wedding anniversary today on January 24.
The childhood buddies tied the knot on January 24, 2021 in an intimate ceremony, keeping their most precious moments ‘low-key.’
However, now that the lovebirds have spent a year as a married couple, Dhawan unveiled a few pictures from wedding and Haldi to mark the special occasion.
Taking to Instagram on January 24, the Student of the Year star uploaded a series of snaps as he simply wrote “1 .. To infinity and beyond - buzz lightyear” while adding a heart emoji.
The swoon-worthy pics show the couple holding hands and taking marriage vows in traditional ceremony, looking absolutely breathtaking in gorgeous wedding outfits.
The wedding was attended by a few family members and friends amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Kourtney Kardashian posted the picture with caption ‘All in Mugler’ followed by a broken heart emoji
"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," said a post on...
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' makes history
Dua Lipa mourns the death of fashion designer Manfred
Former royal officer wants Buckingham Palace to treat Andrew like it did Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan thinks Kim Kardashian is better than Kanye West new girlfriend Julia Fox