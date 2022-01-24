Piers Morgan thinks Kim Kardashian is better than Kanye West new girlfriend Julia Fox

British TV personality Piers Morgan on Sunday took a dig at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's new girlfriend Julia Fox.

During a latest interview Julia Fox said that she has dated billionaires her entire adult life as she responded to those who think her relationship with Kanye West is based on “fame,” “clout” and “money.”



Commenting on her remarks, Morgan said "Quite something to sound even more mercenary & grasping than a Kardashian."

The “Uncut Gems” star further said, “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” she proclaimed on Friday’s episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast.



She said she is no longer looking for the coverage that inevitably comes with celebrity coupledom.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said, adding that she’s about creating art and “putting things into the world.”



