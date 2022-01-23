Kate Middleton wore earrings worth millions in birthday portraits

File Footage





The price of Kate Middleton's pearl earrings which she wore for her 40th birthday portraits have been revealed.

According to jewelry experts H&T, the diamond pearl earring that the Duchess of Cambridge donned for her stunning photos are estimated to be worth a whopping £2.5million.

"The earrings are from Diana's personal collection which would mean they were purchased most likely from Garrards the Crown Jeweler at the time and they consist of diamond and cultured pearls rather than diamond and natural pearls that you would expect from the royal collection," the jewelry expert stated.

"A pair of diamond and cultured pearl drop penelope earrings would cost normally £20,000-£25,000. However, with the Diana and now Catherine effect, I believe these earrings would be valued at 10 times that figure. The earrings consist of very large, very rare natural oriental saltwater pearls and are from the royal collection so the price tag is large so you can 10 times that figure again.

"The earrings would be valued up to an incredible £2.5 million making the jewellery one of the more expensive pieces Kate Middleton has worn."