EXO member Chen welcomes baby no. 2 with wife

South Korean singer Chen, who is also a member of famed boy group EXO, has recently welcomed the second child with wife.
According to Xportnews, the 29-year-old singer’s management agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news in an official statement.
“It’s true that Chen’s wife recently gave birth to their second child,” it read.
For those unversed, real name Kim Jong-dae, announced his marriage on January 13, 2020 in a handwritten letter and became father to a baby girl in April 2020.
After the six months of birth of his first child, Chen got enlisted for his mandatory military service in October, 2020.
Following, his company’s statement on November 16, 2021 to announce that his wife, who happens to be a non-celebrity, is expecting the second child.
Jong-dae is expected to be discharge as an active duty soldier in spring of 2022.
Meanwhile, netizens have taken over internet to shower heart-felt wishes over the beloved idol.
“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem", said Pattinson in 2020
Boris Johnson takes full responsibility
At least 17 people died in a deadly fire that broke out in apartment in New York on January 9
Khloe Kardashian finding peace by confiding in mother Kris Jenner
Britney Spears wants sister Jamie Lynn Spears to stop spreading lies
Kim Kardashian suffers keeping amicable relationship with Kanye West