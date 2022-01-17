Ayesha Omar gives fans holiday envy as she shares latest photos from Dubai trip

Pakistani starlet Ayesha Omar is taking time off in Dubai as she has shared her travel adventures with her fans which will make you go on a trip with her.

Turning to Instagram, the Kaaf Kangana actor shared insights from the highest point of the Sky View Observatory, Dubai, and captioned it,

“Just hangin’ out over some flyovers and sky scrapers.“

In the pictures, the BulBulay star can be seen donning a blue high-neck top with a red jacket and bell-bottom pants and completing her look with a black hat and sunglasses.

Earlier, the diva was spotted enjoying the highest point of The Palm, Jumeirah Dubai, and shared it with her fans.

She captioned it, “The View Palm through my eyes! Follow me as I take you guys to @theviewpalm a man-made wonder that took a whole lot of planning and vision to execute… absolutely breathtaking!”