Victoria Beckham receives handwritten letter from hubby David Beckham: see pic

Victoria Beckham gave fans an insight into her gorgeous relationship with husband David Beckham who sent a handwritten letter to the Spice Girl singer.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 47-year-old singer uploaded a photo on her Story which showed a small piece paper stuck on a lunchbox.

“Enjoy lunch ****hole... Come home happier," the note reads. "lots of love you know who.."

Gushing over her hubby, Victoria expressed, “Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham."

The couple never fails to wow fans with their perfect chemistry since their marriage in 1999. On Christmas, the Wannabe singer shared a glimpse of swoon-worthy holiday moments of the lovebirds.

Victoria dropped a video of David carolling as she said, “Oh my god, he's actually – you're trying hard with that vocal."



