Machine Gun Kelly explains spiritual Meghan Fox engagement ring

Machine Gun Kelly ditched traditions to get a special engagement ring for ladylove Megan Fox.
Turning to his Instagram after announcing his engagement to the Transformers actress, the rapper shared hidden meaning behind the future bride's bling.
"yes, in this life and every life" beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022," he adorably pened the significance behind the proposal venue and ring.
Fox met Kelly on the sets of film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The couple made their relationship Instagram official after a few months.
Gigi and Bella Hadid shared adorable childhood images to wish their mother Yolanda Hadid
Kate Middleton was said to be overwhelmed with the idea of a royal life when she first started out
Virginia Giuffre has claimed that Prince Andrew was aware that she was being trafficked when he met her
Mouni Roy is reportedly set to get married to Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar in a beachside wedding
Govinda is exploring music and failing to make a good impression with his vocal chops and videos
Lata Mangeshkar has been shifted to intensive care amid a fight with COVID-19