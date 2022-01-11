'Chill out haters!' Ahmed Ali Butt defends Humayun Saeed's casting in Netflix’s 'The Crown'

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed will be representing the country on the international platform after bagging an essential role in the upcoming season of Netflix’s hit series, The Crown.

While many cheered and extended their warm wishes for the Bin Roye star, some have expressed their disappointment including veteran actress Sakina Samo, who expressed her disregard over Saeed’s selection and nominated Fawad Khan as a better choice for the role.

However, actor and host Ahmed Ali Butt has come forward in support of his Jawani Phir Nahi Ani co-star, requesting people to "appreciate someone's success" and "cheer for them."

Sharing a screenshot of Samo’s stance on his Instagram Story, Butt asked, "why can't we be happy for someone? Why can't we appreciate someone's success or cheer for them? Why to be so hateful?"

He also added the hashtag #SakinaChillOut and tagged Saeed in his story.

Moreover, VJ Anoushey Ashraf also stood up against the hatred and criticism and re-shared the post on her IG Story. Ashraf agreed to the story "wholeheartedly" and said, "we absolutely should lift each other up! Make us proud Humayun Saeed."

Saeed has joined the cast of the highly-anticipated series for the role of Dr Hasnat, who was Princess Diana’s love interest.

In her tweet, Samo said that she will not be watching the Netflix original series just because Saeed is cast in it. "He will block me too - and I will not be watching The Crown," tweeted Samo that later divided the internet.