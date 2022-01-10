England’s Moeen Ali terms Saqlain Mushtaq 'best coach'

Saqlain Mushtaq gives bowling tips to Moeen Ali. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Heaping praise on Pakistan’s former interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, England’s renowned all-rounder Moeen Ali termed him the "best coach".

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan's former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed had worked with England team as a spin bowling coach.

Responding to a question during a BT Sport show, Moeen Ali said,” He was outstanding. I think his vision of coaching was brilliant”

England’s hero said that Mushtaq was distinct by opening doors at the right time like he opened a certain door in terms of coaching.

He has his own way of coaching and philosophy, Ali said, adding, “He would tell me something like an English coach to tell me like arm up to pull down cracker. He would tell me in a different way.”

“I just prefer that type of coaching,” he added.

Saqlain Mushtaq has recently stepped down from his coaching role after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hinted at appointing a foreigner in his place.

The former spin bowler took over as interim Pakistan coach after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down in September 2021.

Under his command, the Pakistan team performed well and ended the year on a winning note. Green shirts won the Bangladesh and West Indies series and reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021.