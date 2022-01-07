BTS' Jungkook trends Worldwide with his newly-launched Spotify account

BTS youngest member Jungkook is the latest one to set-up his official account on Spotify and fans can't stop but shower love over the much-loved idol.
As soon as ARMY- group’s official fandom, came across the artist’s verified page on the platform, ‘JungkookOnSpotify’ became a worldwide trend on internet.
With his solo debut on the platform, netizens are wondering if the 24-year-old K-pop idol is gearing up to unveil his solo music.
Meanwhile, group ’s rapper RM, Suga and J-Hope already have their solo pages due to their mixtape releases.
Other members, including Jin and V also have their solo pages on the streaming platform due to their K-Drama OSTs.
The Euphoria hit-maker’s debut on the platform comes after the news of him to collaborate with his band-mate Suga for webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO OST.
Sutapa Sikdar looked back at sweet moments of Irrfan Khan on his 55th birth anniversary
Ben Affleck 'is not acting in the right head' says insider
Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West's fun-loving personality
'Squid Game' star, Jung Ho-yeon became the first Korean model to appear on Vogue's front page
Sunny Leone jokingly admitted that she is a fool who always arrives on time
James Corden on Thursday revealed that his show 'The Late Late Show' will not be aired for the week